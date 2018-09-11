The top 10 new cheap eats in Toronto

Cheap eats in Toronto are getting better all the time, it just takes being hungry for a bargain (and of course, delicious food) to seek them out. Dining out doesn't have to mean breaking the bank with a boatload of new options to try where a crisp twenty dollar bill will get you more than fed.

Here are my picks for the top new cheap eats in Toronto.

This newly opened cousin to Serano Bakery in Pape Village does gelato, Greek pies and desserts for under five bucks.

The Purple Rain burger at this Kensington upstart clocks in at just under $10 but it’s piled with pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella, guacamole, and caramelized onions. Other equally epic hand-ground hamburgers aren’t much more expensive.

With a name that means “chubby duck,” this Bloorcourt spot wants to keep you and your wallet fat with bar snacks like crispy fried cauliflower and banh xeo rolls for under $10. Bonus: they’re open super late on weekends for all you cheapskate night owls.

All sandwiches—from a classic breakfast sammy with bacon or kale, egg and hot sauce to a Detroit-style slider—are just $6 at this Roncesvalles window that's only open until 3 p.m.

Prices for “hot AF” chicken hover around $15 for meals with ranch, pickles, bread and a side. Super spicy sandwiches go for $11.50, and portions are nothing short of ridiculous.

Just $7 gets you the nominal Egg Bae sandwich at this pantheon of breakfast in Kensington: scrambled eggs with chives, Muenster, slow-cooked onions and “bae sauce” all on puffy house brioche. Level up to sammies with spicy bacon, pork belly or kale for under $10.

Tibetan food in Parkdale is a great go-to for stretching a dollar, and this new addition to the scene does momos, thali and Tibetan bento boxes for under $10.

A four-piece order of soup buns fried to a golden crisp are just $6.99 at this petite North York shop. The only other items on the equally minuscule menu are a soup and noodle dish for $7.99 each, but though the prices may be small, the flavour here is huge.

Basic bowls of world-famous miso ramen go for $12 at our very own Toronto location of the global chain on West Queen West.

You can pretty much always count on there being house falafel and shawarma for under ten bucks at this restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton, but the $11.95 homestyle Syrian specials change daily with beef, chicken and vegan options.