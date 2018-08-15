Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dumpling market toronto

Toronto is getting an all-night dumpling festival

Dumplings are about to get their due as miniature masterpieces during this year's Nuit Blanche art festival in Toronto.

An all-night dumpling market is coming to Nuit Blanche to serve as a testament to Toronto's cultural diversity and immigrant traditions rooted in the city landscape.

International Dumpling Festival was created by artist Ken Lum in an effort to highlight the historical and cultural significance of the universally loved food. The market will feature dumplings from virtually every country traditionally associated with the culinary staple.

The festival doubles as both a conceptual art piece and a real market, set specifically in Toronto's old St. John's Ward where many an immigrant would have once passed through and has now all but disappeared; swept under the rug of urban development.

The dumpling market is happening from sunset to sunrise on September 29, along James Street near Nathan Phillips Square.

Connie

