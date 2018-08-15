Toronto is getting a spot for dipped donuts

A new bakery selling gourmet dipped donuts is set to open in Kensington Market at the end of the month.

Aptly named Dipped Donuts, the bakery has been producing specialty donuts for nearly three years, but this will be its first brick-and-mortar store.

Slated to open up shop on August 25, the shop will take over 161 Baldwin St., providing donut-lovers a chance to drop in and peruse their selection of gourmet goods.

It also looks like they'll have coffee available to go with their uber-sweet treats.

The bakery is known for their roster of creative, rotating flavours. Past menus have included orange thyme, glazed blueberry cheesecake, and hibiscus berry lemonade fritters.

They've even done 'Chocolate Stout Bombs' using beer from Henderson Brewing.

If you absolutely can't wait to try some of their donuts, they are currently for sale at cafes like Strange Love Coffee and Reunion Island.