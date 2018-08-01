The CNE is getting an Asian night market this year

There's going to be something new and different at the CNE this year, and it looks to excite all your senses.

Organizers have announced a new Asian-style market for the week of August 30 to September 3.

The main stretch of Princes' Blvd will be filled with vendors, artisans, food, and entertainment.

However, the main attraction might just be the enormous indoor lantern festival. 17 large, illuminated art installations will be displayed in the Enercare Centre, celebrating the 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism.

The installations were created by 90 artists, a ton of silk and steel, and will showcase legends of the ancient Silk Road.

The CNE will also host some returning, familiar faces this year. The eight-foot CNE sign will be back, and joined by "six- and 12-feet gnome statues."

Also, the Aerial Acrobatics & Ice Skating Show, the parkour competition, music performances, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds air show, and more will all be making their way back.

Make sure you arrive with an empty stomach!