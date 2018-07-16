This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Mo'Ramyun, Papa John's, Wild Wing

This week on DineSafe a number of popular chain restaurants got busted by Toronto city health inspectors. Tim Hortons, Wild Wing and Papa John's all managed to rack up a number of infractions landing them conditional passes.
Find out what other local restaurants got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: July 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Re-served non-low-risk food and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: July 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°, refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
- Inspected on: July 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Wild Wing (2071 Steeles Ave. West)
- Inspected on: July 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 12, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.