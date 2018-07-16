This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Mo'Ramyun, Papa John's, Wild Wing

This week on DineSafe a number of popular chain restaurants got busted by Toronto city health inspectors. Tim Hortons, Wild Wing and Papa John's all managed to rack up a number of infractions landing them conditional passes.

Find out what other local restaurants got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Mister Frenchy (675 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: July 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

China Gourmet (877 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: July 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Re-served non-low-risk food and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

New Sun BBQ (3833 Midland Ave.)

Inspected on: July 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°, refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Inspected on: July 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (171 Bentworth Ave.)

Inspected on: July 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Wild Wing (2071 Steeles Ave. West)

Inspected on: July 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Fox and Fiddle (865 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: July 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A