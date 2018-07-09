This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Doomies, Queen Street Warehouse, Lone Star

This week on DineSafe a number of Toronto's top cheap eats destinations got busted by city health inspectors. Queen Street Warehouse, Ali Baba's and Rolltation were just a few of the spots that managed to land conditional passes.
Find out what other Toronto restaurants got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Ali Baba's (561 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: July 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C.
- Inspected on: July 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Babu (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)
- Inspected on: July 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: July 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: July 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Doomies (1263 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: July 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lone Star (212 King St. West)
- Inspected on: July 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Rolltation (207 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: July 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: July 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: July 6, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.