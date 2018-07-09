This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Doomies, Queen Street Warehouse, Lone Star

This week on DineSafe a number of Toronto's top cheap eats destinations got busted by city health inspectors. Queen Street Warehouse, Ali Baba's and Rolltation were just a few of the spots that managed to land conditional passes.

Inspected on: July 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C.

Queen Street Warehouse (232 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Babu (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: July 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Corned Beef House (270 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: July 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Burger Stomper (364 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: July 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Doomies (1263 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lone Star (212 King St. West)

Inspected on: July 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Rolltation (207 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Union Social Eatery (21 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: July 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.