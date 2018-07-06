Toronto bar to host a Seinfeld-themed dinner party

Pastrami on marble rye. Kenny Rogers Roasters chicken. Snickers served with forks and knives. Muffin tops. Junior Mints. Big salads. Soup.

You can eat it all in one place, with like-minded, brilliant idiots later this month — and you don't even have to worry about picking up a chocolate babka on the way (or cinnamon, for that matter, as we all know it's the lesser babka.)

Giddyup!

Lloyd's on Queen (not to be confused Lloyd Braun) will be hosting what it calls "The Pop-up" on Saturday, July 28 at 1298 Queen Street East in Leslieville.

The Seinfeld-themed event will feature trivia, prizes, decor, and episodes of the greatest sitcom ever playing in the background, but the real draw here is food-related — which makes sense, given how much a role food plays in the lives of our four charming heroes.

Curated by Vince Larsen from Butchers of Distinction, the menu includes everything from Fusilli Jerry pasta salad to "no soup for you" gazpacho.

Organizers say that more menu items will be added ahead of the dinner, which goes from 5 p.m. until all of the food is sold out. Bar service, which will include peach schnapps and specialty cocktails served in coffee cups, will run until 2 a.m.

This will be the third television-themed food event for Lloyd's. The first two paid tribute to The Simpsons and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Come one, come all, except for Kenny Banya.