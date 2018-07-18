Famous NY vegetarian joint Superiority Burger coming to Toronto

This Sunday — and only this Sunday — you can get dinner from one of Manhattan's hottest vegetarian restaurants, right here in Toronto.

Chef Brooks Headley of Superiority Burger will be taking over The Black Hoof on July 22 from noon "until the food runs out," according to the latter restaurant's owner, Jen Agg.

Headley says that the menu will be determined by "what doesn't get confiscated at customs," but guests can be sure it'll all be vegetarian: Think yuba verde sandwiches, burnt broccoli salad, griddled malt cake, tutti frutti sticky rice and other such creative, meatless food things.

If you get there early enough, you can likely even try the brand's namesake dish, which GQ describes as "a small and squishy veggie burger that actually tastes good."

This might sound like a big (albeit temporary) change for the famously meat-forward Black Hoof, but it's one that Agg approves of.

The Toronto restaurateur is herself a big fan of Superiority Burger and arranged for Headley to be flown up from New York City for the event — which, incidentally, will be one of the last ever to take place at the Black Hoof.

The Dundas West restaurant will be closing at the end of this month after 10 years of business. Agg and her crew are moving on to West Queen West, where they're in the process of reviving Toronto's iconic Swan.