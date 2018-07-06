Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Summerlicious Toronto 2018

The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2018

Summerlicious 2018 has officially begun! Running now until July 22, the annual prix fixe dining event provides one of the best ways to sample dishes at some of Toronto's top restaurants. There's lunch and dinner menus offered at 200 different spots.

Do you plan on doing Summerlicious this year? If so, we want to see your photos and might even reward you for your efforts, too.

To participate, just tag your Instagram photos with #blogTOLicious18.

The deadline for entry is end of day July 22, after which we'll select our ten favourite snaps and then let you vote for the top three.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.

  • 1st place - $200 gift certificate
  • 2nd place - $100 gift certificate
  • 3rd place - $50 gift certificate
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Oretta

