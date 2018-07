The outdoor mini food market outside Union Station is back as part of Union Summer, after a brief hiatus last year. Bursting with Toronto's top vendors like Harry's, Mean Bao, WVRST, Fugo and The Carbon Bar, the market is now open until August 19 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day.

Check out what's available to eat and drink at the Union Summer market in this photo gallery.