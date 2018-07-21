Eat & Drink
omni palace toronto

Chinese noodle chain Omni Palace opening first Toronto location

A massive high-end Chinese restaurant chain known for Lanzhou beef noodles is bringing its famous hand-pulled creations to Toronto at the end of this month. 

Omni Palace – which has over 400 locations in China already – will be launching its first Toronto location ever at 235 Consumers Rd., by Sheppard and Vic Park, where it'll serve up bowls of its traditional Lanzhou stretched noodles starting July 28.

Diners will get to chose from nine different noodles, from thick to Angel Hair noodles, which according to Omni Palace are thin enough to thread through a needle. 

Made using recipes that have been around for centuries, you'll be able to watch your noodles being hand-pulled right in front of you by expert chefs at the stretching table.

Omni Palace

