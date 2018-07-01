The top 5 new cafe patios in Toronto

New cafe patios in Toronto have arrived just in time for summer: there are few better activities than lounging in the hot, hot sun with an ice cold coffee.

Here are my picks for the top new cafe patios in Toronto.

The newest Jimmy's cafe is in the midst of opening officially and there's tons to be excited for — namely the new front and back patios, but also the 1960s record player that will spinning on the second floor.

This charming little coffee shop in Bloordale Village has a sweet sidewalk patio with wooden fencing and little tables to match. It's the perfect place to post up with some work or friends to soak in those summer rays.

Located in Harbord Village, this cute cafe has a patio of sturdy picnic benches where you can sip on some refreshing drinks (big plus: they rarely charge extra for iced drinks, like tons of other cafes out here.)

Serano Bakery has opened up a coffee shop just down the street. The sleek new space has a side patio decked out by mural art by BamBam that's big enough to host 15 guests as they sip on espressos and nom on delicious Greek pastries.

Treat yourself to some explosive loukamades and sweet Turkish Delights at this Greek spot in Bloorcourt, where you can post up at a pretty little pair of seats in front of the cafe that's perfect for people-watching.