Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
new cafe patios toronto

The top 5 new cafe patios in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

New cafe patios in Toronto have arrived just in time for summer: there are few better activities than lounging in the hot, hot sun with an ice cold coffee. 

Here are my picks for the top new cafe patios in Toronto.

Jimmy's 100

The newest Jimmy's cafe is in the midst of opening officially and there's tons to be excited for — namely the new front and back patios, but also the 1960s record player that will spinning on the second floor. 

top new cafe patios toronto

The patio at Daily Grind is fenced off from the street. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Daily Grind

This charming little coffee shop in Bloordale Village has a sweet sidewalk patio with wooden fencing and little tables to match. It's the perfect place to post up with some work or friends to soak in those summer rays.

top new cafe patio toronrto

The seating at Think It Cafe consists of two big picnic benches. Photo by Tanya Mok.

Think It Cafe

Located in Harbord Village, this cute cafe has a patio of sturdy picnic benches where you can sip on some refreshing drinks (big plus: they rarely charge extra for iced drinks, like tons of other cafes out here.) 

top new cafe patios toronto

There's a mural dedicated to Toronto by Cafe Serano's patio. Photo by Tanya Mok. 

Cafe Serano 

Serano Bakery has opened up a coffee shop just down the street. The sleek new space has a side patio decked out by mural art by BamBam that's big enough to host 15 guests as they sip on espressos and nom on delicious Greek pastries. 

top ne wcafe patios toronto

The little patio outside of Filosophy is shaded from the sun. Photo by Tanya Mok. 

Filosophy

Treat yourself to some explosive loukamades and sweet Turkish Delights at this Greek spot in Bloorcourt, where you can post up at a pretty little pair of seats in front of the cafe that's perfect for people-watching. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns of Jimmy's 100

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 vegan soft serve ice cream in Toronto

The top 5 new cafe patios in Toronto

The top 5 vegan breakfast in Toronto

How the Ale Yards became Toronto's unofficial beer district

The top 5 new ice cream sandwiches in Toronto

The top 25 poutine in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 new snack bars in Toronto

Toronto Food Events: Rib Fest, Scarborough Night Market, Free Bingsu, Giro d'Italia