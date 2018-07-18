Massive new Costco opening in midtown Toronto next week

Go Go Gadget, mass consumption! The hotly-anticipated Costco store at Coca-Cola Canada's former headquarters campus in Toronto is finally, at long last, ready to open.

"Costco Wholesale Canada is pleased to announce the official opening of its first membership warehouse club in Thorncliffe Park," reads a press release from the company.

Here is what a Costco progress pic looks like 😉 Costco Thorncliffe Park coming soon!

Beat the rush—sign up at the membership trailer onsite. pic.twitter.com/FQ1o415ECh — Costco Canada (@costcocanada) May 2, 2018

A ribbon cutting ceremony with such dignitaries as former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne and Don Valley West MP Rob Oliphant is slated to take place next Tuesday just before the store opens at 8 a.m.

While originally meant to launch in February of this year, the project was delayed by what appeared to be weather-related construction woes at 42 Overlea Boulevard.

Thank goodness that's all behind us now. I hope your mom has room in the pantry for more paper towel and Dunkaroos!