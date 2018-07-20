Vegan cinnamon bun chain Cinnaholic opening in Toronto next month

Vegans, mark your calendars. Toronto is just one month away from the much-anticipated arrival of the American chain Cinnaholic.

Essentially the healthy person's answer to Cinnabon, the Shark Tank-approved vegan bakery is unveiling not one but three Toronto locations.

A post shared by Cinnaholic (@cinnaholic) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

Its store just steps away from Chester Station is set to open in late August, while its plaza location at Steeles and Markham Road is slated to open at the beginning of September.

Its location in Promenade will actually be the first to open on August 10. To mark the occasion they'll be selling cinnamon rolls for the low price of only $1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The customizable gourmet cinnamon roll brand has already opened in Alberta, Manitoba, and Edmonton – whose first store opening two months ago drew lines that went around the block.

When it arrives in Toronto, you can expect a menu that's vegan and totally lactose- and egg-free, with what looks like craveable frosting flavours and 20 topping options to deck out your Cinnacake.

A post shared by Cinnaholic (@cinnaholic) on Jun 6, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

On top of that, they'll also be serving vegan cookie dough by the scoop or pound so you can pig out hardcore while feeling relatively guilt-free.