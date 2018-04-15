Vegan cinnamon bun chain Cinnaholic opening in Toronto

Have you ever caught a whiff of Cinnabon wafting through the air and wished that you could eat a whole box to your face, but you couldn't, because you're vegan?

Good news for you: there's a Shark Tank-approved vegan bakery coming to Toronto this summer, serving everything from customizable gourmet cinnamon rolls to brownies and cookies. Even better news: it's opening up three locations.

Hailing from San Francisco, Cinnaholic already has 21 locations in the States and one in Alberta and Manitoba each, but these new stores will be the chain's debut in Ontario.

The bakery boasts a menu that's completely free of dairy and eggs, and they offer over 30 frosting flavours like amaretto or banana cream frosting and 20 topping options like 'Oreo' cookies, brownie bites and coconut to deck out your Vegan Cinnacakes with.

They'll also be offering vegan cookie dough, either by the scoop or by the pound, if you're a monster.

The chain's franchise began rolling out its Canadian locations early this year and has over 70 more upcoming Canadian locations on deck.

Opening up first will be a new Cinnaholic store at Promenade Mall and another next to Chester station, at 319 Danforth Avenue. Their third location is slated to open in Scarborough later this summer.