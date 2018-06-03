Eat & Drink
Pizza Nova is replacing iconic burger joint Dangerous Dan's

The signs are up at Queen and Broadview confirming what we knew all along - that a Pizza Nova will be replacing Dangerous Dan's at 714 Queen St. East.

The prime corner spot was home to the iconic burger joint for 18 years before it closed just over a year ago today. 

They were forced out amid escalating rent when Pizza Nova bought the building.

Owner James McKinnon said at the time "Basically they wanted an 80 percent rent increase and repairs. I've renewed my lease four times before and I can tell the difference when a landlord wants you to renew and when they don't."

The vacated spot has sat empty for 12 months while renovations have been underway. Signs have come down (and now gone up), there's been a fresh coat of paint and the interior has been gutted.

Pizza Nova now joins a Pizza Pizza and a Pizzaiolo as one of three pizza chains in a two block stretch along Queen East.

