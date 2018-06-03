Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
patios toronto

The top 10 patios in the Entertainment District

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Patios in the Entertainment District are some of the most sought after outdoor seating spaces in the city. Whether you're heading over post-theatre, pre-night club or for regular ol' happy hour, expect an abundance of city views and drinks at these coveted watering holes.

Here are my picks for the top patios in the Entertainment District. 

El Patio

The backyard patio at El Caballito is a secluded getaway, equipped with a beautiful mural and hanging lanterns that'll light up a late night feast of tacos and tequila shots. 

Figo

Clean and pristine, the elegant 80-seater sidewalk patio at this upscale Italian spot offers the quintessential Entertainment District outdoor locale for cocktails and prix fixe lunches. 

oasis patio toronto

The Oasis patio on top of Wayne Gretzky's comes with rooftop views. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Oasis

Sitting atop the Wayne Gretzky's bar is where you'll find this aptly named rooftop. It's definitely still a sports-focused destination, but with cushions and greenery galore it draws in crowds of non-sports fans too. 

Bar Hop Brewco

Look up from Peter Street and you'll be able to spot glimpses of this rooftop destination. Decked out in hanging lights, it also has its own massive bar for easy access. 

patios toronto

Find this sprawling patio on the roof of Bar Hop Brewco on Peter Street. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Crocodile Rock

The exterior of this bar may seem a little off-putting, (unless you're a college student or someone who's into old-timey saloons) but the rooftop patio here is pretty sweet — with booze that's unbeatably cheap for the area. 

Kost

For a luxurious night out, head to the Bisha Hotel and ascend 44 floors to access Kost, its Baja-inspired restaurant. Post up on a pool chair by the infinity pool to admire a killer view of the CN Tower. 

patios toronto

The Mascot Brewery patio comes with plenty of seating and lots of beer. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Mascot Brewery

This rooftop patio feels really big, with plenty of seating and space to stand when it gets crowded on weekends. It's also pretty great during the day for imbibing on a craft beer or two.

District Eatery

Healthy eats and great vistas: a rare find around these parts. You can indulge on gluten-free crostinis and vegan bowls to the sounds of a live DJ on the roof or on the sidewalk patio. 

patios toronto

The rooftop patio at The Porch comes with epic skyline views. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Porch

The patio at Rock 'N' Horse Saloon has everything you could want from a rooftop: amazing views, a barbecued snack menu and down-to-earth  party vibes, even when you're situated a couple storeys above ground.

Ja Bistro

For fresh air, and even fresher sashimi, hit up this narrow and woodsy backyard spot for an intimate evening away from the hustle and bustle of the club district.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns of Figo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Pizza Nova is replacing iconic burger joint Dangerous Dan's

The top 10 patios in the Entertainment District

The top 25 restaurants for a first date in Toronto by neighbourhood

The best and worst Starbucks locations in Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood finally gets city approval to open new restaurants

Toronto's popular Halal supermarket expanding with huge new location

Dundas West Fest kicks off street festival season in Toronto

The top 25 things at Brunch Fest in Toronto