The top 10 patios in the Entertainment District

Patios in the Entertainment District are some of the most sought after outdoor seating spaces in the city. Whether you're heading over post-theatre, pre-night club or for regular ol' happy hour, expect an abundance of city views and drinks at these coveted watering holes.

Here are my picks for the top patios in the Entertainment District.

The backyard patio at El Caballito is a secluded getaway, equipped with a beautiful mural and hanging lanterns that'll light up a late night feast of tacos and tequila shots.

Clean and pristine, the elegant 80-seater sidewalk patio at this upscale Italian spot offers the quintessential Entertainment District outdoor locale for cocktails and prix fixe lunches.

Sitting atop the Wayne Gretzky's bar is where you'll find this aptly named rooftop. It's definitely still a sports-focused destination, but with cushions and greenery galore it draws in crowds of non-sports fans too.

Look up from Peter Street and you'll be able to spot glimpses of this rooftop destination. Decked out in hanging lights, it also has its own massive bar for easy access.

The exterior of this bar may seem a little off-putting, (unless you're a college student or someone who's into old-timey saloons) but the rooftop patio here is pretty sweet — with booze that's unbeatably cheap for the area.

For a luxurious night out, head to the Bisha Hotel and ascend 44 floors to access Kost, its Baja-inspired restaurant. Post up on a pool chair by the infinity pool to admire a killer view of the CN Tower.

This rooftop patio feels really big, with plenty of seating and space to stand when it gets crowded on weekends. It's also pretty great during the day for imbibing on a craft beer or two.

Healthy eats and great vistas: a rare find around these parts. You can indulge on gluten-free crostinis and vegan bowls to the sounds of a live DJ on the roof or on the sidewalk patio.

The patio at Rock 'N' Horse Saloon has everything you could want from a rooftop: amazing views, a barbecued snack menu and down-to-earth party vibes, even when you're situated a couple storeys above ground.

For fresh air, and even fresher sashimi, hit up this narrow and woodsy backyard spot for an intimate evening away from the hustle and bustle of the club district.