Toronto neighbourhood finally gets city approval to open new restaurants

After years of limiting the number of restaurants allowed to operate in Parkdale, City Council has finally lifted its eating establishments cap.

Adopted in 2013, the bylaw limited the number of restaurants to 25 per cent of the businesses making up the stretch of Queen between Dufferin and Roncesvalles.

The cap was imposed to curb the drunken damage that was being wrought on the neighbourhood by late-night crowds, who according to a City Council staff report in 2012, were frequenting Parkdale for its abundance of licensed restaurants.

Splitting Parkdale into four zones, the bylaw restricted nearly all the areas to 25 per cent restaurant allowance, except for the eastern area closest to Dufferin, which was allotted 33 per cent.

Apparently the number of eating establishments has declined from 71 to 64 over the past years, but it's unclear as to whether that has anything to do with the cap or if it's due mostly to increasing commercial rents and land value.

Certain rules from the bylaw will still apply to Parkdale restaurants, however: no backyard or rooftop patios are allowed, and floor space is restricted to 200 square-metres.

I wonder how many of the newly shuttered (or sold) restaurants/bars along Queen Street in Parkdale are a result of them realizing that even the new, more well-off tenants renting $2,100 1brs (that were formerly $800) don't have enough extra $ to justify going out for food, drink? https://t.co/kf0s2Psilw — Jay Watts (@ledrapeaurouge) May 24, 2018

What this all means for already existing businesses in terms of rent, competition and rising property value has yet to be seen. According to City Council the bylaw will be revisited in five years.

Until then, we can expect to see an increase in Parkdale areas – hopefully more momos and fewer restaurant chains.