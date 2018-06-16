The top 5 paella in Toronto

Paella in Toronto isn't easy to find. It's also never super cheap, but that's usually because there's enough of this hearty melange to feed all your aunties and uncles.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for paella in Toronto.

All the paellas at this West Queen West restaurant are priced the same: $68 for mixes of rice with ingredients like huitlacoche (Mexican truffle), Mediterranean bass with black ink and asadero cheese — tasty.

Replacing former paella purveyor Hola Cafe in its Leslieville digs, La Paella makes its namesake pretty darn well. Using imported Spanish broth, this restaurant is definitely the priciest, with a designated paella chef cooking up seven paella dishes that'll set you back up to $95.

For lunch, this Markham tapas spot serves personal-sized paellas that are far cheaper than your regular portions. The dinner options will definitely be far more filling, but worth the mandatory 45 minute wait.

You can dine on paella de mariscos in this historic building in the St. Lawrence Market. Who knew personal-sized paellas would make a good pairing with mimosas for brunch?

Probably the most well-known restaurant in the city for paella, this King West Spanish favourite serves paellas in either small ($30) or large ($55) sizes. They've got four types to chose from, but the paella de carrillada — braised beef cheek — is a sure shareable winner.