mexican grocery stores toronto

The top 5 Mexican grocery stores in Toronto

Mexican grocery stores in Toronto are purveyors of products like tortilla shells, enchilada seasoning, and mole sauce that you can't find elsewhere. Gems like these are a needed reminder of how wonderfully diverse Toronto really is. 

Here are my picks for the top Mexican grocery stores in Toronto. 

Tierra Azteca Grocery

The humblest of Mexican restaurants, this Bloorcourt fave has been slinging lamb tacos for years while running a market on the side. More recently, they've expanded into a separate entity next door (informally called Inca Tierra) selling Mexican faves — even the rare nopales. 

Sabor Hispano

In the King Sheppard Square Plaza sits a market with lime green walls that carries Mexican chorizos (Colombian too), bags of chicharron, and dried hot peppers. Best part about this place: the ample parking that surrounds this little store. 

Market-tino

From tostada shells to Adobo seasoning, cans of tomatillo and a massive array of drinks from all over Latin America, this little shop by Keele and Lawrence has everything. It's not just Mexican products, but that's their specialty. You can tell by the wide variety of Jarritos.

Latin World

Shop for hot sauces while waiting for your order of dollar tacos at this part-restaurant, part-grocery store in Bloordale Village. It might feel weird dining while surrounded by shelves of salsa and jalapenos, but realistically it's the easiest way to kill two birds with one piedra. 

Perola 

This Kensington go-to is a favourite for a reason. There's no shortage of spices here and you'll find every pepper or chilli for your Mexican cooking needs. Their products cover all of Latin America, and although prices here can trend upwards, its a mainstay for the local community.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Inca Tierra

