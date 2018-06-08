Toronto chefs react to death of Anthony Bourdain

Celebrity chef, television personality, author and noted good guy Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61 in what authorities are calling a suspected suicide.

The widely-loved public figure was in France at the time of his death, according to CNN, working on a shoot for his Emmy-winning food and travel series Parts Unknown.

He was found unresponsive in his Kaysersberg hotel room on Friday morning by close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

CNN mourns the loss of Anthony Bourdain. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/bpFEOuN8Un — Parts Unknown (@PartsUnknownCNN) June 8, 2018

News of Bourdain's death has cast a tragic and frightening shadow across the globe today, in kitchens, in classrooms, in homes, in offices, and all over the internet.

Coming just a few days after the suicide of New York fashion designer Kate Spade, Bourdain's death has further intensified a society-wide conversation about mental health and America's sharp, recent rise in suicide rates.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," wrote fellow chef Gordon Ramsay on Twitter this morning.

"He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."

The culinary rock star, whom the Smithsonian once dubbed "the Elvis of bad boy chefs," had a huge impact on the lives and careers of food lovers worldwide.

Along with the countless celebrities and politicians mourning Bourdain's death online today, many of Toronto's top chefs are taking to Instagram with messages of grief.

"At a total loss for words," wrote author and chef Matt Basile of Fidel Gastro's and Lisa Marie. "The stories he told about people and places will forever leave an impact on me and the world. On behalf of our entire team we send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Anthony Bourdain."

"You inspired, moved and changed a generation! R.I.P.," wrote Pizza Libretto's chef Rocco Agostino in the caption of an Instagram photo featuring Bourdain.

"It's a sad day for us, my heart breaks," wrote chef Ivana Raca of Ufficio and Resto Boemo, similarly. "My first book, 📚 RIP 🙏 chef/legend."

Toronto restauranteur Jen Agg composed one of her signature Twitter threads to express her feelings about the death of Bourdain, who was a good friend and a strong supporter of her work.

"I'm in shock, devastated and at a total loss for words (the right and wrong ones)," she wrote. "I'm so sad for his family. I'm so sad for his friends. I'm so sad for his colleagues. I'm so sad for me."

"Looking at our many email exchanges, often serious, sometimes gossipy and full of that trademark Tony humour — the kind that cuts through all the fat — I'm struck by his generosity," she continued.

"With his time, his words, his encouragement, in all things, he was so generous."