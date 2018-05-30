All day breakfast at Tim Hortons isn't coming to Toronto

In an apparent bid to boost its sinking sales and reputation, Canadian coffee giant Tim Hortons is rolling out an all-day breakfast menu.

About a dozen of the chain's locations in Ontario have been chosen to test the idea this summer, according to the Canadian Press — all of them in either Hamilton or Brampton.

"The demand is loud and clear," said the corporation's president, Alexandre Macedo. "Any time we bring up the idea of breakfast at any time, the response is very favourable and very strong."

Hey, it's working for McDonald's. And Starbucks. And A&W.

How about instead of trying new things they try and un-ruin donuts and LEARN HOW TO TOAST AN ENGLISH MUFFIN?! https://t.co/GrGyMwonPO — rozalita (@rozalita) May 30, 2018

Now, some might say it's a smart move to pilot the all-day breakfast project in smaller markets before launching nationwide.

Others — chiefly those of us who live in Canada's largest city — could argue that it's a slap in the face on par with that time Tim Horton's launched a poutine donut exclusively in the U.S.

Macedo told The Canadian Press that his company "would consider" rolling out all-day breakfast further if the pilots in Brampton and Hamilton prove successful.

This would simply involve extending the hours that egg and sausage biscuit sandwiches are served.

June 1st is #NationalDonutDay! Celebrate the sweetest holiday in the best way with a limited-edition honey dip donut breakfast sandwich! One morning only before 12PM. Donut miss out! pic.twitter.com/htWLjS24eg — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 29, 2018

You'll be able to buy a version of these sandwiches made with donuts on Friday, if you want to do that. Tim Hortons is graciously giving everyone in Canada access to the creation, but only until noon.

In the future the company could veer even more into its competitors' territory with the addition of kids meals, according to Macedo.

Tim Hortons execs are also reportedly looking into loyalty programs, delivery service, new packaging and kiosks at franchise locations.