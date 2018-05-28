This Week on DineSafe: Pho Express, McDonald's, Vesta Lunch, Milestones, Tealish

This week on DineSafe Village by the Grange's go-to spot for pho was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. Pho Express racked up four infractions including failing to prevent unsanitary conditions and failing to provide adequate pest control. Blech!
Discover what other local establishments got busted this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: May 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
- Inspected on: May 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: May 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.
Tealish (367 Roncesvalles Ave.)
- Inspected on: May 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Milestones (10 Dundas St. East)
- Inspected on: May 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.