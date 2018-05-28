This Week on DineSafe: Pho Express, McDonald's, Vesta Lunch, Milestones, Tealish

Eat & Drink
This week on DineSafe Village by the Grange's go-to spot for pho was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. Pho Express racked up four infractions including failing to prevent unsanitary conditions and failing to provide adequate pest control. Blech!

Discover what other local establishments got busted this week on DineSafe.

Vesta Lunch (474 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: May 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Chuck E Cheese's (2452 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Congee Time (5817 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Kensington Natural Bakery and Cafe (460 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Papa John's (653 College St.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pho Express (109 McCaul St.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions.
Tealish (367 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Booster Juice (5150 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
El Local Loco (9 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
McDonald's (6170 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Milestones (10 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Taste of Shawarma (2488 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: May 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

