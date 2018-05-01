The top 10 restaurants in King West

The top restaurants in and around King West dazzle with their sophistication and wow the palette with flavours from different lands. Locals and tourists alike flock to this neighbourhood, where some of the best restaurants in the country can be found.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in the King West neighbourhood.

An Instagrammable chocolate bomb filled with honeycomb and flower petals is the visual star of this Peruvian restaurant, but that doesn’t mean beautiful items like grouper ceviche and suckling pig with a ramen glaze aren’t also worth a gasp or two.

Dine on upscale twists on traditional Jamaican cuisine, such as jerk wings and curry goat in a charming restored row house.

The seafood here is as much an experience as a meal, tanks of gigantic crabs and other shellfish bubble away in full view of diners. Slurp down some of the best oysters in the city in a low-ceilinged, wood-filled bar with serious pirate saloon vibes.

Each level of this clubby Latin American restaurant is more glitzy than the next, hidden bars are stacked atop the ground floor dining room. Start your meal right with an order, or two, of their delicious empanadas.

You haven’t truly experienced all there is in the Toronto food world until you’ve tried the fried bologna sandwich at this energetic restaurant.

True Italian has made its home at this grandaddy of Toronto restaurants, with several other locations throughout the city. Enjoy the classic pizza cut with scissors and scrumptious Italian brunches, made by some of our town’s most venerated chefs.

Officially dubbed one of the best restaurants in Canada, this elegant and restaurant features locally foraged ingredients like truffles and wild mushrooms.

All things sausage can be found at this beerhall-style spot. Wash down your tray of carnivorous goodness with a litre stein of beer.

It’s notoriously difficult to get into this always-slammed Italian restaurant that’s so popular even Michelle Obama herself once dined there. Iconic pizza and pasta await those who can snag a reservation.

This place is known as perhaps the best steakhouse in town. Fans of dry aged steak, and those who want choice between some of the most fabulous cuts, head here.