Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Zakkushi Toronto

Popular izakaya opening second Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another outpost of a hot Vancouver-based izakaya chain will soon rise from the ashes of Toronto's first crowdfunded restaurant.

Zakkushi on Carlton opened in Cabbagetown just under five years ago and has been busy ever since.

Soon, Queen West will have one of the popular Japanese Yakitori Izakayas as well, right where hyperlocal Canadian cuisine focused Loka used to be.

Loka closed in February after two and a half years at 620 Queen St. W. Zakkushi will open in the space sometime this year, though an official launch date has yet to be announced.

Lead photo by

Ariel Wang/Instagram

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular izakaya opening second Toronto location

You can now eat gold-covered ice cream in Toronto

Union Station just got a big restaurant and retail makeover

Toronto restaurant fined after making black customers prepay for food

Man trashing bathroom at popular Toronto restaurant caught on video

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Spiced Indian Bistro, One Pear, Hooters, Second Cup

Toronto chefs are checking out of the restaurant industry

Toronto sushi restaurants the latest targets in use of black plastic