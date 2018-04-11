Eat & Drink
tsujiri toronto

Tsujiri opening its first sit down restaurant in Toronto

Tsujiri has been known in Toronto for a while now for their matcha soft serve creations, but on April 21 they'll be expanding their North York location at  4909 Yonge St. with a second-floor dine-in concept.

There, they'll be serving up new items like Japanese souffle pancakes and soba noodles.

The noodles will be served in Tsukemen-style ramen dishes, traditionally eaten by dipping the noodles in a bowl of soup or broth. They'll also be serving Poke Soba with fresh fish.

This is the first time these offerings will be made available at any Tsujiri location outside of Japan.

To celebrate the grand opening of this new dining experience on April 21, Tsujiri will be giving away Japanese Dessert Sets to the first 50 customers.

