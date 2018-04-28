Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto is getting a night market this spring

There's nothing Torontonians love more than a night market, and that's exactly what's kicking off this year's Dundas West Fest on June 1.

The annual street festival takes over 12 city blocks, from Ossington over to Landsdowne along Dundas West. 

On the Friday, night owls will be able to drink at more than 40 licensed patios, shop at over 200 local vendors, plus dance the street while live music plays.

All the fun and festivities continues the next day. Fancy some dancing? Drop in on a salsa, samba or Creole dance workshop. Feel like taking your tastebuds abroad? Try food from Brazil, Colombia, Portugal and New Orleans. 

There's also planned poetry readings, yoga classes, art exhibits, painting and crafts stalls, plus live music. 

As music is a highlight of the annual fest, this year will be no exception. 

Two major stages, the LULAWORLD stage and the Lakeview Stage, are going up, plus three other performance areas to give fest-goers plenty of ways to grove and move.

