This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Guschlbauer, What A Bagel, Subway, Mr. Congee

This week on DineSafe we learn that beyond Druxys locations across the city landing conditional passes due to a roast beef recall, Austrian cheese bun purveyor Guschlbauer was shut down. City health inspectors closed down the bakery due to gross unsanitary conditions.
Find out what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Ali Baba's (561 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: March 26, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: March 26, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: March 27, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 27, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: March 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: March 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pita Pit (318 Adelaide St. West)
- Inspected on: March 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Subway (3085 Bathurst St.)
- Inspected on: March 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.