This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Guschlbauer, What A Bagel, Subway, Mr. Congee

This week on DineSafe we learn that beyond Druxys locations across the city landing conditional passes due to a roast beef recall, Austrian cheese bun purveyor Guschlbauer was shut down. City health inspectors closed down the bakery due to gross unsanitary conditions.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: March 26, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Guschlbauer (690 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 26, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: March 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Szechuan Gourmet (1033 Steeles Ave. West)

Inspected on: March 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Aroma Espresso Bar (11 Aggie Hogg Gdns)

Inspected on: March 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Crave Healthy Habits (66 Wellington St. West)

Inspected on: March 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pita Pit (318 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: March 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Subway (3085 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: March 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

What A Bagel (4884 Dufferin St.)