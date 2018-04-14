The top 10 restaurants in South Core

The top restaurants in South Core set the stage for the power lunches, business breakfasts, and happy hours. They’re also where sports fans flock come game time and the places tourists continue to make memories after long days of sight seeing.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in South Core.

This food hall by national chain Mercatino houses a panini station, coffee and wine bar, sushi made to order and an international chef’s table where the menu changes every day. All this, plus awesome views of the blossoming neighbourhood.

To this day I can’t pass this place by without thinking of stopping in for some very expensive but very good candied bacon. They also create specialty cask cocktails, and a gorgeous mirror allows views of the bustling kitchen. A classier alternative to a sports bar before or after a game.

This multi-level space has an imposing wall of TVs, but also happens to serve a great burger and English-pub-inspired faves like gravy-slathered sandwiches, made using ethically sourced ingredients.

This isn’t just any sushi joint like the ones that dot this area. Known for their aburi, the nigiri here are works of art.

Serving some of the fanciest steak dinners in the city, this is the place to splurge on foie gras, lobster, caviar and Porterhouses that top out at $160. If you’re looking for impressive and splashy, look no further.

If Italian is your thing, head to this restaurant for elegant pizza, pasta and seafood dishes.

With a classic comforting tavern vibe, this go-to near offices and the ACC is ready for your whole group with burgers and lighter dishes like salmon, cod, Thai steak salads and lobster Cobb salads.

Fresh pasta cranked out by hand throughout the day can now be enjoyed, of all places, underground at Union Station. Gone are the days of scarfing down a muffin on the way to the train: enjoy some civilized crudo and a glass of Lambrusco in a distinctly un-basement-like atmosphere.

Despite its name, the first location of this spot is actually at Sherway Gardens. The fried chicken spot has come home to roost in South Core however, serving birds with waffles and in sandwiches, all accompanied by Southern-style cocktails.

Healthy eats have their place at this restaurant chain. Expect lots of green, healthy boxes and gluten free waffles. Find it inside the Waterpark Place food court.