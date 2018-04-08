The top 10 restaurants near the Toronto airport

Restaurants near the Toronto airport give you much cheaper and better options that the food inside. When hunger strikes before or after a flight these spots are reliable options a short drive away.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants near the Toronto airport.

If you're looking for some halal bites, look no further than this spot serving Indian street food just seven minutes-drive from Pearson. Grab snacks like samosa sliders and well-priced traditional roti rolls that are fancier than usual.

Located right on Airport Road, this understated little cafeteria is hidden in the Airway Centre building so it may be hard to spot. Finding it is totally worth it, though, with decently affordable lunch and breakfast specials like simple wraps, salads and quick sandwiches.

If you've been hankering for an unnecessarily gargantuan burger to knock you out before or after a flight, this Greek diner on Airport Road is your spot. Their Zetinator includes six patties, three slices of cheese and six slices of bacon. Cash only at this 24-hour restaurant.

Head to this Eastern European grocery store less than a ten-minute drive on Wellesworth Drive. The hot table serves up mixed grill platters with Sarajevo-style burgers, fresh sausages and cevapi, which is minced beef and lamb rolled together for a hearty, meaty meal.

Far from the downtown core, this plaza spot is a major contender for top burrito in the area with their one-sized wrap, with a following as loyal as Burrito Boyz' or Big Fat Burrito. Located right next to Centennial Park, Burrito Caliente is less than ten minutes away from Pearson.

This long-running Vietnamese restaurant holds a large property, with an interior that changes from a daytime eatery to a chic bar when the sun sets. Head here from the airport on a Friday or Saturday and you'll be treated to live music or a karoake night.

Sitting in the same plaza as Burrito Caliente, this Mediterranean takeout restaurant is the perfect spot for something quick and filling, with plates of shawarma, kebabs and shawarmas for cheap.

The buffet here is definitely a culinary bang for your buck: hop on the 427 and an AYCE Indian lunch feast for just $10. This restaurant on Woodbine Downs also has a really good selection of veggie curries plus they have naan made fresh to order.

This Indian restaurant has been on Airport Road for over 30 years, serving cheap Indian eats and some of the best vegetarian samosas around, using a traditional recipe that comes with a crunch and tamarind sauce.

This restaurant serves authentic Indonesian eats like mie goreng noodles and beef rendang in a very industrial area. Beware: this spot is tiny, so it's easy to miss and seating is limited, but any wait is worth it.