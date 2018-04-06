Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Jollibee Mississauga

Jollibee opening Mississauga location this summer

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Be still your fried chicken and spaghetti-loving hearts, Toronto: You'll soon have two different locations of the wildly popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to choose from within driving distance.

The Mississauga-based general contracting firm BUILD IT By Design confirmed via email this week that they had officially started working on the GTA's second Jollibee restaurant.

jollibee mississauga

Construction photo taken this week at Jollibee inside Seafood City. Photo courtesy BUILD IT by Design.

Construction on the new store, which will be located inside Seafood City Supermarket, is expected to be complete by the end of June. It usually takes about a week or two to open a store after everything is complete, according to BUILD IT By Design.

jollibee mississauga

"We have been getting many calls to our office due to our signage being on the window," said a rep for the construction company. "People wanting to know it will open."

The answer to that is "probably sometime in July." Lineups are expected to start forming any minute now.

Lead photo by

Victoria Frantsev

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Jollibee opening Mississauga location this summer

Toronto Food Events: Free bubble waffles, Rib Fest, Veggielicious, This is Vintages

The top 50 sandwiches in Toronto

Vegan protesters are returning to Antler restaurant tonight

Toronto Restaurant Openings: One Pear, Gdous, Escape Goat, Pots and Pans, Tap Works Pub

Toronto's new monorail is inside a sushi restaurant

Antler restaurant gets warning from city after vegan protest

People waited until almost 3am at first Toronto Jollibee