Toronto Italian restaurant rolls back prices to 50 years ago

Prices only ever seem to go up in this city, but Café Diplomatico has decided to provide some relief by shaking things up for their 50th anniversary.

Starting today, and every Thursday until August 9, five items from the menu have had their prices changed back to what they were in one of the five decades that the iconic Little Italy restaurant been open.

Stop in for a 30 cent espresso, priced straight out of the 70s, paired with a 75 cent gelato at 80s prices. Top it all off with a cannoli for $1.50, priced like it's 1999 all over again.

Or, stay for a meal. Take your pick of the spaghetti pomodoro for $6.50, priced like it was at the turn of the century, or the personal margarita pizza for $10.00 (priced like it was in the early 2010s).

If you're going to dine according to these prices, you're going to have to follow the rules. There are no substitutions and guests are only allowed one of each item per day (so no doubling up).

Stop by to give your wallet a bit of a break. These prices are availably all-day, every Thursday, pretty much all summer.