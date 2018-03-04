Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
za pizza bistro toronto

Winnipeg chain Za Pizza Bistro opening Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Winnipeg-based pizza chain known for its quick, artisanal wood-fired pies is opening up three new locations in Ontario. 

Slated to open this month, Za Pizza Bistro's downtown Toronto restaurant will sling its pizzas out of a ground level space in Bond Condos, located at Adelaide and John. 

A second store will be tucked in Rutherford Marketplace, a suburb plaza in Vaughan, and its third location in Mississauga will be located in an area called the Mississauga GO lands, a commercial area right next to the Lisgar GO Station. 

Headed by the young Winnipeg entrepreneur Manly Cheung – who grew up in his parents' Chinese stir-fry restaurant – the chain is best known as a fast casual restaurant that specializes in 11-inch pizzas cooked in stone ovens. 

With five locations already in Winnipeg and more along the way, the business has seen a formidable growth since 2015 and has gained a reputation for zippy ready-times of just 3 and a half minutes.

Za Pizza offers custom pies, plus daily fresh-made dough of whole wheat, classic, or gluten free.

Pizzas here can get experimental, with previous locations offering temporary specials like teriyaki chicken pizza and cheeseburger-inspired pizzas at select locations.

In an interview with the Winnipeg Free Press in September last year, Manly expressed plans to open up restaurants in Victoria, Vancouver, Halifax, and Calgary. 

"The plan is to open up to 100 in Ontario," he said. "That is my dream and my goal." 

Lead photo by

Za Pizza Bistro

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Winnipeg chain Za Pizza Bistro opening Toronto location

Linda Modern Thai closes after 15 years

Toronto startup getting very popular with discount meal offers

The top 30 pizza in Toronto by neighbourhood

10 restaurants to eat alone in Toronto without feeling awkward

Toronto cafes start to adopt no laptop policies

The top 10 regional Chinese restaurants in Toronto

Starbucks closes another downtown Toronto location