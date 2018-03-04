Winnipeg chain Za Pizza Bistro opening Toronto location

A Winnipeg-based pizza chain known for its quick, artisanal wood-fired pies is opening up three new locations in Ontario.

Slated to open this month, Za Pizza Bistro's downtown Toronto restaurant will sling its pizzas out of a ground level space in Bond Condos, located at Adelaide and John.

A second store will be tucked in Rutherford Marketplace, a suburb plaza in Vaughan, and its third location in Mississauga will be located in an area called the Mississauga GO lands, a commercial area right next to the Lisgar GO Station.

Headed by the young Winnipeg entrepreneur Manly Cheung – who grew up in his parents' Chinese stir-fry restaurant – the chain is best known as a fast casual restaurant that specializes in 11-inch pizzas cooked in stone ovens.

With five locations already in Winnipeg and more along the way, the business has seen a formidable growth since 2015 and has gained a reputation for zippy ready-times of just 3 and a half minutes.

Za Pizza offers custom pies, plus daily fresh-made dough of whole wheat, classic, or gluten free.

Pizzas here can get experimental, with previous locations offering temporary specials like teriyaki chicken pizza and cheeseburger-inspired pizzas at select locations.

In an interview with the Winnipeg Free Press in September last year, Manly expressed plans to open up restaurants in Victoria, Vancouver, Halifax, and Calgary.

"The plan is to open up to 100 in Ontario," he said. "That is my dream and my goal."