Toronto pierogi joint closes to make way for more barbecue

Sad news today for fans of pierogis topped-to-the nines like woah.

Loaded Pierogi has moved out of its building at 1044 Gerrard Street, where it was stationed for around three years, to open up a new location at 524 Church Street.

A sign posted to the door of Leslieville's (former) favourite polish dumpling spot indicates that a restaurant called Blackjack BBQ will be launching there in May.

"We want to take the time to thank our amazing staff who have helped us build our brand along the way and their efforts for consistently providing exceptional service to our valued customers," wrote Loaded Pierogi on Facebook when announcing the closure.

"We also want to give a big thank you to everyone in the neighbourhood who has supported Loaded Pierogi over the last three years, as we would simply not be where we are today without you!"

For those who might be worried, the Loaded Pierogi on West Queen West is staying right where it is, as is the chain's location near St. Lawrence Market.