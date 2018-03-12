Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Coffee Time, Maman, Naan & Kabob, McDonald's, Koek Koek

This week on DineSafe a Coffee Time received a conditional pass from Toronto health inspectors. The coffee shop managed to rack up four infractions including failure to provide adequate pest control.

Here are the other Toronto restaurants that got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Monga Fried Chicken (692 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Coffee Time (821 Brimley Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Naan & Kabob (1780 Markham Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Koek Koek (2685 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Maman (100 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
McDonald's (2936 Finch Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sarah's Shawarma and Falafel (487 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

