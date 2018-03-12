This Week on DineSafe: Coffee Time, Maman, Naan & Kabob, McDonald's, Koek Koek

This week on DineSafe a Coffee Time received a conditional pass from Toronto health inspectors. The coffee shop managed to rack up four infractions including failure to provide adequate pest control.

Here are the other Toronto restaurants that got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Monga Fried Chicken (692 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Coffee Time (821 Brimley Rd.)

Inspected on: March 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: March 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Koek Koek (2685 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Maman (100 King St. West)

Inspected on: March 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: March 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A