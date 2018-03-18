The top 5 new ramen in Toronto

The top new ramen restaurants in Toronto will make you want to throw out all your instant noodle packages immediately. These bowls of Japanese noodle soups are new in town – prepare to have your ramen cravings satisfied.

Here are my picks for the top new ramen restaurants in Toronto.

Tucked behind the dessert cafe Saryo, this North York restaurant is the first international location of this Michelin-honoured Japanese ramen brand.

After their first spot on Baldwin burned down last year, Ryus has since opened a new location right next to Broadview station and is back to business, serving up their perfectly textured noodles and tasty gyoza.

Slowly taking over the city, this ramen spot has just opened up its eighth location in Scarborough, equidistant between Ellesmere and Midland subway stations. Grab a Kinton Bowler loyalty card and eat your way through 100 bowls for a free topping – for life.

The stall edition of its original Little Italy location, this smaller spot is the go-to spot for the Financial District crowd to get their shoyu ramen fix.

This downtown hit has at last brought its delicious ramen to Richmond Hill. With spots by Dundas, Wellesley, North York, and Markham, you can now try their tonkatsu and spicy tan tan noodles in an easy-to-miss plaza north of 16th Ave.