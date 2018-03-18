Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 33 minutes ago
The top 5 new ramen in Toronto

The top new ramen restaurants in Toronto will make you want to throw out all your instant noodle packages immediately. These bowls of Japanese noodle soups are new in town – prepare to have your ramen cravings satisfied.

 Here are my picks for the top new ramen restaurants in Toronto. 

Konjiki Ramen

Tucked behind the dessert cafe Saryo, this North York restaurant is the first international location of this Michelin-honoured Japanese ramen brand.  

Ryus Noodle Bar on Broadview

After their first spot on Baldwin burned down last year, Ryus has since opened a new location right next to Broadview station and is back to business, serving up their perfectly textured noodles and tasty gyoza.

Kinton Ramen on Kennedy

Slowly taking over the city, this ramen spot has just opened up its eighth location in Scarborough, equidistant between Ellesmere and Midland subway stations. Grab a Kinton Bowler loyalty card and eat your way through 100 bowls for a free topping – for life. 

Ramen Isshin at Assembly Chef's Hall 

The stall edition of its original Little Italy location, this smaller spot is the go-to spot for the Financial District crowd to get their shoyu ramen fix. 

Sansotei Ramen in Richmond Hill

This downtown hit has at last brought its delicious ramen to Richmond Hill. With spots by DundasWellesley, North York, and Markham, you can now try their tonkatsu and spicy tan tan noodles in an easy-to-miss plaza north of 16th Ave. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Ramen Isshin

