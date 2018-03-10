The top 5 cafes in Markham

The top cafes in Markham have some of the best coffee in the area and tasty treats, plus, if you’re lucky, a good space to study or kick it with friends.

Here are my picks for the top cafes in Markham.

Not only does this cafe on Highway 7 have great coffee, it also has one of the best breakfast menus in Markham. Chicken and waffles, eggs benny and piles of pancakes topped corn flakes, berries, and condensed milk – it's a morning miracle.

This pretty space has beautifully crafted lattes that are perfect for Instagram. Not only that, this Highway 7 cafe serves brunch, like French toast in a mug and chicken waffles plated with unique handfuls of curly strips of thin potato.

Considering it's a tiny small in PMall, there’s nowhere to sit at this cafe, but people still line up for their drinks anyway. This spot serves Vietnamese coffee but they really specialize in desserts with yogurt, jelly, and coconut milk.

Occupying a one hundred year-old house on Main Street, this cafe gets it beans from one of the best roasters in the city, Social Coffee Company, plus a menu of empanadas, quiches, and cookies for Circles and Squares.

Inspired by the owners' daughter's love of monkeys, this high-ceilinged cafe in a plaza on Markham road has a lively interior that fills up with groups who come for the milk teas and stay for the good vibes.