Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pi day 2018

People are lining up for cheap pizza all over Toronto

From geeky calendar joke to played out internet trend to cheap pizza throw-down, Pi Day has evolved so much over the past 10 years. 

Celebrated annually on March 14 (3/14, like the mathematical constant – get it?), the day is perhaps best known around these parts for encouraging lots of restaurants to charge just $3.14 for an entire freaking pizza.

Lineups are inevitable, as this is Toronto.

Pi Co. is treating customers to personal, Neapolitan-style pizzas pizzas for the low, low price of $3.14 at all three of its locations between noon and 3:14 p.m.today.

Blaze Pizza at Yonge and Dundas is similarly selling customized personal pies for $3.14, but their promotion lasts all day.

Pizza Pizza is also doing free small cheese or pepperoni pizzas for $3.14 at all of its locations.

Those who aren't into pizza (what?) can get cheap actual pies at places like Pie SquaredThe Rolling Pin and Kanga.

The rest of us will have marinara sauce stains around our mouths all afternoon.

Lauren O'Neil

