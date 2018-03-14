People are lining up for cheap pizza all over Toronto

From geeky calendar joke to played out internet trend to cheap pizza throw-down, Pi Day has evolved so much over the past 10 years.

Celebrated annually on March 14 (3/14, like the mathematical constant – get it?), the day is perhaps best known around these parts for encouraging lots of restaurants to charge just $3.14 for an entire freaking pizza.

Lineups are inevitable, as this is Toronto.

Pi Co. is treating customers to personal, Neapolitan-style pizzas pizzas for the low, low price of $3.14 at all three of its locations between noon and 3:14 p.m.today.

Blaze Pizza at Yonge and Dundas is similarly selling customized personal pies for $3.14, but their promotion lasts all day.

Pizza Pizza is also doing free small cheese or pepperoni pizzas for $3.14 at all of its locations.

$3.14 PIZZAS HAVE BEGUN! Use online code: PIDAY to redeem. Tag your #PiDay pizza bud for a chance to win a $50 Gift Card!



Pi Day Restrictions: Online/mobile app only. Limit one coupon per order. Valid 11:00AM-3:14PM March 14th only. pic.twitter.com/b7n2CeFzhQ — Pizza Pizza (@PizzaPizzaLtd) March 14, 2018

Those who aren't into pizza (what?) can get cheap actual pies at places like Pie Squared, The Rolling Pin and Kanga.

The rest of us will have marinara sauce stains around our mouths all afternoon.