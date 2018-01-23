Free pizza draws huge crowd in Toronto

People lined up down the block and around three corners in Toronto's Financial District this afternoon for free pizza. You'd have thought there was a Kendrick Lamar pop-up or something.

I'm not even exaggerating a little bit. Look at this:

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on Jan 23, 2018 at 9:08am PST

The local fast-casual Neapolitan pizza joint Pi Co. just opened its third location at 170 University Avenue, near Adelaide.

To celebrate its arrival, Pi Co. invited everyone and anyone to come on by this fine Tuesday for free pizzas between 12 p.m. and 3:14 p.m. (Get it? 3.14 is the mathematical derivative for which the company was named).

You can only grab a margherita-style pizza today, and there's a limit of one pizza per person, but normally Pi Co. serves things made-to-order.

You basically walk in, pick your crust, your sauce, your toppings, your cheese, and then watch your pie get blasted in a 1000-degree oven for 90 seconds.

I'm telling you, people, they really wanna make their own pizza pie!

A post shared by Pi Co. Pizza (@pi_co_pizza) on Jan 23, 2018 at 7:23am PST

The Financial District is always bustling with office workers who want a quick lunch, and while there are some solid options in and around the Path, variety is always welcome. So is pizza.