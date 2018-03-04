Linda Modern Thai closes after 15 years

After 15 years, the upscale Thai restaurant Linda Modern has closed its doors at the Shops at Don Mills.

Though the statement on their website signed January 8 doesn't specify exactly why they've closed, it won't be the last time you'll see the owners Ernest, Linda or their son Alan Liu: they still run the ever-popular Thai spot Salad King on Yonge St.

A far cry from the quick service style of Salad King, which caters to hungry Ryerson students, the Liu family's more modern counterpart was, according to the statement, the brainchild of Linda, who had a "dream to elevate Toronto's expectation of Thai cuisine."

Once located above Salad King's first location at 355 Yonge, Linda's project moved to Shops at Don Mills as one of the outdoor plaza's first eateries, renaming itself from Linda Restaurant to Linda Modern.

With a refined interior of traditional red Thai decor, Linda's was a rare restaurant in that it served Thai Select certified food, strove to be as high-end as possible, but still didn't take itself too seriously.

While prices could be expensive, they had three-course prix fixes for cheap, and they also offered valet on weeknights and all-day on weekends for free.

They had detail-oriented presentation, like meals served in young coconut shells, but also served playful Thai twists like soft tacos with tom yum sauce and sour cream.

Toronto's Thai food scene is diminished with the restaurant's closure.