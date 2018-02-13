Another year, another Winterlicious complete. As always, we challenged our readers to share photos of their most Instagram-worthy eats from the annual prix fixe event. We've narrowed the hundreds of entries to our favourite ten and want you to vote for your favourites.

Here are the finalists selected as part of this year's photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite photo here.

1. @lamangalamanga at Lena

2. @modernpicasso_ at Noce

3. @forkyeahs at Miku

4. @rickyrichrich777 at AGO Bistro

5. @sultansandur at Canoe

6. @cooking_quidnunc at Tundra Restaurant

7. @tofoodnoms at Bymark

8. @lisakohphoto at Trio Restaurant & Bar

9. @tosweetsneats at Sassafraz

10. @musteatmore at Pan on the Danforth

The top three vote-getters will receive gift cards to Henry's Camera. The entry deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2018.