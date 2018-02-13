Eat & Drink
Winterlicious 2018

Vote for your favourite photo of Winterlicious 2018

Another year, another Winterlicious complete. As always, we challenged our readers to share photos of their most Instagram-worthy eats from the annual prix fixe event. We've narrowed the hundreds of entries to our favourite ten and want you to vote for your favourites.

Here are the finalists selected as part of this year's photo challenge.

1. @lamangalamanga at Lena

A post shared by Elle Y. (@lamangalamanga) on

2. @modernpicasso_ at Noce

A post shared by Matt (@modernpicasso_) on

3. @forkyeahs at Miku 

A post shared by nicolette (@forkyeahs) on

4. @rickyrichrich777 at AGO Bistro

5. @sultansandur at Canoe

6. @cooking_quidnunc at Tundra Restaurant

A post shared by Natalie (@cooking_quidnunc) on

7. @tofoodnoms at Bymark

A post shared by Toronto Food Noms (@tofoodnoms) on

8. @lisakohphoto at Trio Restaurant & Bar

A post shared by @lisakohphoto on

9. @tosweetsneats at Sassafraz

10. @musteatmore at Pan on the Danforth

A post shared by Cindy ✌🏻️ (@musteatmore) on

Vote for your favourite photo here.

The top three vote-getters will receive gift cards to Henry's Camera. The entry deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2018.

Lead photo by

@musteatmore

