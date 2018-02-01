Toronto's most famous Coffee Time has closed

Remember a few weeks ago when an entire neighbourhood was crushed to learn that its local Starbucks was closing?

This is not that kind of story.

Junction Triangle and Wallace-Emerson residents seem straight up stoked right now by the news that a Coffee Time at Dupont and Lansdowne has closed for good (it was reported to have been sold last spring, but remained open until this week).

Found out that the Coffee Time by Lansdowne/Dupont has been SOLD! If you live in the area, you know this is great news. ;) #JunctionTriangle — Anum Rubec (@SummerxSkin) May 2, 2017

"I noticed a sign on the door this evening thanking all for their patronage over the years," wrote someone on Reddit last night of the longstanding coffee shop. "Anybody know what's in store for the site?"

"That's the greatest sign a neighbourhood could have," wrote one commenter, to which another replied "property value is gonna sky rocket now."

This particular coffee shop has not enjoyed the best reputation, to put it lightly. People online have associated it in recent years with drugs, prostitution and generally wild happenings at all hours of the night.

Canadian rapper D-Sisive wrote an entire song called Coffee Time At Dupont & Lansdowne in 2016, if you need more information on the mark that this place left.

lansdowne coffee time should have a reality tv show called "what now?" — OLA (@ola_mazz) July 25, 2016

Rumour has it that condos will be built where the Coffee Time stands now, at 1005 Lansdowne Ave., just across from Toronto's most controversial Food Basics location, though a development application has yet to be filed with the City of Toronto.

"Where will I get my meth cream donuts?" joked one person in the Reddit thread about the shop's closure. "Good riddance," wrote another.

"Honestly," concluded someone else, "every neighbourhood that doesn't have a Coffee Time should use that as their selling point."