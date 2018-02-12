This Week on DineSafe: Green Beanery, Petit Potato, Lac Vien Pho, Mamma's Pizza, Osmow's

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's favourite pho restaurants racked up a staggering 13 infractions including failure to wash hands before resuming work and failing to maintain hazardous foods. Yikes!
Discover what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with Toronto's food police this week.
- Inspected on: February 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: February 6, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: February 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Osmow's (2439 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: February 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 8, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 2, Significant: 7, Crucial: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands before resuming work, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Lim Ga Ne (686 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: February 8, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Grasshopper (3080 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: February 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.