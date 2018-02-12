This Week on DineSafe: Green Beanery, Petit Potato, Lac Vien Pho, Mamma's Pizza, Osmow's

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's favourite pho restaurants racked up a staggering 13 infractions including failure to wash hands before resuming work and failing to maintain hazardous foods. Yikes!

Discover what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with Toronto's food police this week.

Makkah Restaurant (1020 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: February 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Petit Potato (10 Ravel Rd.)

Inspected on: February 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: February 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: February 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lac Vien Pho (141 Cartwright Ave.)

Inspected on: February 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 2, Significant: 7, Crucial: 4)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands before resuming work, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

Lim Ga Ne (686 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: February 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Grasshopper (3080 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: February 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Green Beanery (565 Bloor St. West)