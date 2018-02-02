Toronto agrees to allow bars to serve drinks starting at 7am

Waking up before sunrise to watch an Olympic Hockey Game at a local bar – in February – sounds rough. Hey, at least you can get drunk about it!

Our benevolent leaders have voted in favour of allowing licensed bars and restaurants to start serving alcohol at 7 a.m. during some parts (i.e. the hockey parts) of this year's Olympic Winter Games.

"Torontonians especially look forward to the culmination of the hockey tournament with a great deal of enthusiasm and always celebrate with vigor," read a members motion put forward by city councillor Mike Layton.

The motion, which was passed during yesterday's city council meeting, bills the forthcoming Olympic hockey finals "an opportunity for residents to come together to celebrate and cheer for their team and country."

We covered all semi and medal games. :) — Mike Layton (@m_layton) February 2, 2018

Timing is a bit of an issue this year, however, as the Games are in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Some of the semi-final and final hockey matches are scheduled to take place as early as 7:10 a.m., when serving alcohol is usually off-limits in Toronto.

Layton argued that alcohol should be served earlier than the provincial standard during all men's and women's medal games for the sake of both fans and restaurant owners. Enough councillors agreed with him that the motion was passed.

Alcohol service hours will now be extended in The City of Toronto on February 19, 23 and 24 so that the public can "enjoy and benefit from the medal games" while drinking beer and, maybe, if Canada wins, some celebratory Moet.

Just kidding, hockey fans. I meant "more beer."