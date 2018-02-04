10 restaurants for sushi party trays in Toronto

Sushi party trays in Toronto are always crowd pleasers. While many sushi restaurants in Toronto have set or customizable trays perfect for small and large groups, a special few stand out with their premium selection, consistently fresh offering or cheap prices.

Here are some good spots for sushi party trays in Toronto.

In the heart of Little Tokyo, this popular spot's go-to party tray order comes with an assortment of maki and sushi, with prices ranging from $65 to $110. An extra $20 will upgrade your order to the deluxe version.

This seafood mainstay is located in a North York plaza right next to one of the TTC's least used subway stations and a short walk from Ikea. Call 45 minutes ahead to grab a tray for four people ($70) that comes with an assortment of nigiri and rolls. There's also the deluxe version ($90) or a platter for two ($60).

This Leslieville spot has 70-piece trays of maki for $49.95. A bigger platter of 96 maki plus sushi will set you back $99.95. In the mood for something more creative? Get an omakase platter (minimum $50) and have the chef surprise you with a mixed tray of edibles.

It's best to order by phone from this restaurant with locations in Markham and Richmond Hill. They get inundated with orders for trays which range from just 16 pieces to 100 at really affordable prices. Their assortment of 80 sashimi pieces and sushi rolls for $50 is one of their best deals.

Two specialty party trays from this Distillery District restaurant include the Matsu tray ($150) which has 74 pieces of mixed maki, sashimi and nigiri. The combo is basically set, but if you call in they might be able to adjust to your preference. Their smaller Ume tray is $95.

Rolls from this Yonge and Finch favourite are some of the fattest you've ever seen. You can grab trays from anywhere between $20.35 to $82.30; the latter includes 25 pieces of sashimi, 45 nigiri and 52 pieces of specialty rolls like their crab and salmon Moon River roll.

Platters at this Junction spot top off at 60 pieces ($69), with an assortment of the regular goods. This Junction restaurant allows you to pick your maki – they have a huge selection of veggie roll options – while the sushi and sashimi options stay fixed.

This AYCE restaurant near Finch and Leslie has a big variety of mixed trays plus the option to take out basically everything else on their menu like sushi pizzas. They've got platters consisting solely of sashimi, like a 95-piece order for $55 that includes fish like mackerel, salmon, and surf clam.

In Oakwood Village, this take-out spot has two types of party trays that each come in three different sizes. Large 72-piece trays of rolls are $80; for platters that come with boy sushi and rolls, the largest is $80.

This South Etobicoke restaurant really cuts down on your decision-making time by serving just two types of platters. One is made up of strictly rolls ($65) while the other comes with a mix ($85) of sushi and specialty rolls like their spicy tuna Godzilla.