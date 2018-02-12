One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots is now in Rexdale

Toronto's favourite Waffle-covered bacon strips have made it north of the 401 thanks to a brand new outpost of the all-day brunch restaurant Starving Artist in Rexdale.

Best known for its waffles and waffle-related creations, Starving Artist already boasts three popular restaurants in the 6ix — one in St. Clair West, one in Mount Pleasant and one on College Street.

The brunch juggernaut's newest location can be found at 2141 Kipling Ave.

"Rexdale, a little unexpected for us eh?" said Starving Artist's Brittany Jackson when asked about how the new spot was chosen.

"It's basically the same reason why we originally opened Lansdowne, and then again at St. Clair - we moved to the area and wanted to open a restaurant close to home!"

"Bryan and I have lived in Rexdale for just over a year now and we really saw the need for a brunch spot in our area," said Brittany of herself and owner Bryan Jackson. "Not to mention, the rent is FAR more affordable in this area of the city."

"By spending some time in our community we've noticed that the surrounding neighbourhood is really changing," she continued. "More young families are moving in and we thought that Starving Artist would be a great addition to the area."

Those young families will almost certainly agree when they get their mouths around those Montecristo waffle sandwiches.

Hungry north-enders have another place to get their brunch, but so too do local artists have a new space to exhibit their work. Starving Artist prides itself on supporting local artists by rotating the work displayed on its walls every six weeks.