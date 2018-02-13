Popular Toronto cafe might shut down if new subway exit is approved

A popular cafe is at risk of shutting down right now, and the reasons have nothing to do with unpaid rent, a lack of customers, or flagging business operations.

Red Rocket Coffee on the Danforth is simply too close to a proposed subway entrance.

The TTC wants to construct a new public access point for its Greenwood subway station, and has identified 10 potential locations for the project.

Located at 1364 Danforth Ave., Red Rocket is right next to one of those locations – which puts it square on the chopping block, should the transit commission move forward with plans for that specific site.

Cafe owner Billy Dertilis told the East York Mirror last week that he'd received a letter from the TTC to that effect. Essentially, if 1366 Danforth Ave. is chosen for the new exit, the building Dertilis owns may need to to be "acquired."

Staff and customers aren't having it. Not without a fight. They've launched a petition calling on the TTC to choose a different location for the Greenwood station access point.

NO!!! Since moving to the area, Red Rocket is part of every weekend along w/cousin & Heidi. The coffee is good, the staff are even better. #SaveRedRocket #community #ProtectSmallBusiness #BESTCoffe #BESTERscones https://t.co/PIytC84Gin — Maya (@MayaSamila) January 27, 2018

More than 600 people have signed it to date, and given how much people in this city love their Red Rocket, I'd wager it'll be double that within no time.