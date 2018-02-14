Toronto bar now offers all you can drink beer
Drinking large quantities of beer just got cheaper in Toronto if that's your sort of thing.
Northern Maverick, a brewpub that opened last year near Bathurst and Adelaide, just announced its newest promotion. It's now offering bottomless beer as part of its weekend brunch special.
Weekend is coming - Are you brunch ready? Tag a friend and bring them in! . With our delicious brunch menu, we’re offering BOTTOMLESS $25 mimosas or $20 lagers. Come enjoy a laid back Saturday and Sunday morning with us! 11am-4pm. . . #toronto #brunch #torontofoodie #torontoeats #northernmaverickbrewing #drinklocal #lager #mimosa #kingwest #yyz #416 #fbf #torontolife
Getting drunk as a skunk before noon has never been classier when paired with any item from the brunch menu that's served weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It's set you back only $20. There's also a bottomless mimosa special for $25.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments