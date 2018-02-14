Eat & Drink
Toronto bar now offers all you can drink beer

Drinking large quantities of beer just got cheaper in Toronto if that's your sort of thing. 

Northern Maverick, a brewpub that opened last year near Bathurst and Adelaide, just announced its newest promotion. It's now offering bottomless beer as part of its weekend brunch special.

Getting drunk as a skunk before noon has never been classier when paired with any item from the brunch menu that's served weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's set you back only $20. There's also a bottomless mimosa special for $25.

