Caplansky's location in Yorkville is now closed

Just one month after abruptly closing its flagship deli on College Street, Caplansky's has shut down in Yorkville as well.

The restaurant's lease at 56 Cumberland Ave was terminated on January 31, but not much else is known at this point.

Caplansky's Yorkville opened as a popular lunch spot just a few years ago, impressing many a diner with its all-you-can-eat pickle bar and Canada's first mustard fountain.

Hey @Caplansky! Google is showing the Yorkville location as permanently closed. Is this the case? Was hoping to get my grub on tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/78QJqhbyRj — Reggie M (@cherrypicker68) February 2, 2018

Who doesn't love a fountain that spews glorious ribbons of mustard directly onto whatever they're about to eat? And what will become of the fountain now?

In a note posted on the door of his now-closed original College Street deli last month, Caplansky had said that the company's Yorkville and Pearson Airport restaurants would remain open.

This appears to have changed, in terms of the former, but as far as we know, the Pearson location is still up and running. So too is Caplansky's deli truck, though it's unclear what the future holds for these other elements of the business.