Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Winterlicious 2018

Submit your pics to our 2018 Winterlicious photo challenge

Winterlicious is back for another action packed year. The popular prix fixe program will run from January 26 to February 8, featuring lunch and dinner options at price points lower than usual at restaurants around the city. 

Wondering where to eat? We have some suggestions.

If you're planning on partaking in the delicious fun this year make sure to submit all of your food photos to our photo challenge by tagging them with the #blogTOlicious hashtag on Instagram.

We'll be selecting our favourite photos before letting you vote for three lucky winners. Prizes for the top three vote-getters will receive gift cards to Henry's Camera

The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on February 11, 2018.

Winterlicious Toronto 2018

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Wickson Social

